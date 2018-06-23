'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines Have A New Baby!

In January, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were expecting their 5th child, and in March, Chip revealed they were expecting a boy.

Today, E News reports Chip Gaines Tweeted...

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Chip and Joanna's new son joins addition joins Drake (13), Ella (11), Duke (9), and Emmie Kay (8).

No word yet on a new for their new son.

Congratulations to Joanna, Chip and the Gaines family!