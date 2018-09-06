Fletcher's NEW "Cheezy Pup"

If you're looking forward to the State Fair of Texas and all of the tasty eats and treats, NBC 5 reports there's something new to look forward too!

The long-time traditional favorite Fletcher's Corny Dog is ready for you to try something new.

"The Cheezy Pup", is a new addition to Fletcher's, adding a different taste.

The Cheezy Pup is filled with soft melting cheese, covered with the traditional cornmeal crust.

Guess I could have one, plus a Fletcher's Corny Dog... and a pickle. Hey, gotta have a balanced meal... :).