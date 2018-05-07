Welcome to Florida

Florida Man Wins 2nd $1,000,000 Lottery In 4 Years

May 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

In 2014, Lubomir Richvalsky of Sarasota Florida, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a convenience store, and that ticket won him $1,000,000!

Fast forward to last week.

WWSB-TV reports Richvalsky visited Publix (a popular Florida grocery story similar to Kroger)  and purchased another scratch-off lottery ticket... and won another $1,000,000!

The odds of winning that game just one time, are 1-in-620,870.

The 60-year-old Richvalsky chose the one lump sum payment of $748,000. 

Tags: 
Sarasota FL
Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
Lottery Winners
Lubomir Richvalsky
Publix
Lottery