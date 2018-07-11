[VIDEO] Shows Moment Of George Clooney's Brutal Motorcycle Crash

We already knew that George Clooney was lucky to be alive after a brutal motorcycle crash in Italy, but new footage of the crash show just how lucky he is...

The video of the crash confirms reports that Clooney suffered a head on collision with a car that had turned too far into on coming traffic. Reports say Clooney was traveling at speeds of up to 60 mph at the time of the crash.

The collision itself is pretty terrifying. From the looks of it, the crash launched Clooney about 20 feet in the air, just barley missing another vehicle on his way down.

Clooney somehow only suffered minor bruising and is on the way to a full recovery.

Check out the video here.

Via TMZ