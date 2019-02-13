Ford Recalling 1.5 Million Pickup Trucks

Do you or someone you know own a Ford F-150?

NBC 5 reports Ford is recalling 1.5million 2011 - 2013 F-150 trucks with 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Ford says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the issue and 5 reports of accidents, including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift, have occurred.

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control softward to correct the problem and owners of the aforementioned models will be notified by letter, beginning March 4.

