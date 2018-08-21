Former 'Daily Show' Host Jon Stewart Gives New Home To Goats!

A comedy bit? Actually, no.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart has given a home at his Farm Santuary in Watkins Glen, NY to two stray goats found wandering the subway tracks of New York City this week.

TMZ reports a train operator on the N line in Brooklyn spotted the goats, called police, and the goats were tranquilized for removal from the tracks.

The goats, now named Billy and Willy, will live safe, and Jon has new built-in comedy material for his next gig:).

Nicely done, Jon!

 

 

 

