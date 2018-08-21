Former 'Daily Show' Host Jon Stewart Gives New Home To Goats!
A comedy bit? Actually, no.
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart has given a home at his Farm Santuary in Watkins Glen, NY to two stray goats found wandering the subway tracks of New York City this week.
TMZ reports a train operator on the N line in Brooklyn spotted the goats, called police, and the goats were tranquilized for removal from the tracks.
UPDATE: goats in custody - tranquilized and still snoozing when our officers handed them over to specialists at Animal Care Center. Thanks to @NYCTSubway & @NYPDSpecialops pic.twitter.com/oWSlJKYjCB— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 20, 2018
The goats, now named Billy and Willy, will live safe, and Jon has new built-in comedy material for his next gig:).
Nicely done, Jon!