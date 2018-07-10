Troy Aikman Is Not Liking The New Electric Scooters In Downtown

Can you believe it’s been a year since all those rental bikes came to Dallas?

Well, it has been, and since then we now have electric scooters. There doesn't seem to be as many scooters as there were bikes initially, but that still hasn't changed how we feel about them being everywhere.

Former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new electric scooters.

The latest Dallas craze, electric scooters, has 8-yr old kids flying around at 20 mph without helmets. Just brilliant. — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 8, 2018

One Twitter user responded in defense of the new scooters, and Aikman was quick to fire back.

Great rationale Max. Let me guess, you landed on your head a few times. https://t.co/3CEcG9LO17 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 8, 2018

According to WFAA the Lime Scooters website states that riders must be 18 years or older and must have a driver’s licenses to ride around town. The top speed for the scooters is around 14 MPH.

What do you think? Does Troy have a good point?