Former Dallas Cowboy Wide-Receiver Dez Bryant Signs With New Orleans Saints
November 7, 2018
NBC 5 reports former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was released in April, has signed with New Orleans!
Welcome to the @Saints, @DezBryant!#GoSaints pic.twitter.com/Wz3ItwFh5a— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2018
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted this morning that Bryant has received a 1-year contract.
Throw up the ❌! pic.twitter.com/sqNTrrQygp— TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) November 7, 2018
Dez and The Saints (7-1) play The Cowboys here, on the 29th.