Former Dallas Cowboy Wide-Receiver Dez Bryant Signs With New Orleans Saints

November 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

Photo: Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was released in April, has signed with New Orleans!

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted this morning that Bryant has received a 1-year contract.

Dez and The Saints (7-1) play The Cowboys here, on the 29th.

dez bryant
Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans Saints
Wide Receivers

