Former Dr. Phil Guest Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie) Scores Gold Record!
March 28, 2018
Remember Danielle Bregoli, the troubled teen introduced to the world by Dr. Phil?
Dr. Phil arranged help for Danielle...
In September, Danielle landed a recording contract with Atlantic Records under the name "Bhad Bhabie", and now has a Gold record...
"Hi Bich" has made Danielle the youngest female rapper in history to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the video has over 84 million views.
Plus, here's hew new single...
'Bhad Bhabie' is preparing to begin a 25 city tour with a stop in Dallas at "Trees" Sat. April 28 - 8pm.
Bregoli once said before Dr. Phil had her on his show... he was nothing. Now, she can rightfully turn that around for herself.
Best wishes to Bhad Bhabie.