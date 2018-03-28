Former Dr. Phil Guest Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie) Scores Gold Record!

Remember Danielle Bregoli, the troubled teen introduced to the world by Dr. Phil?

Video of 13-Year-Old Says Mom Will Do Anything To Stop Her From Having Fun

Dr. Phil arranged help for Danielle...

Video of Cash Me Outside Girl Tells Dr. Phil You Were Nothin’ Before I Came On This Show

In September, Danielle landed a recording contract with Atlantic Records under the name "Bhad Bhabie", and now has a Gold record...

Video of Danielle Bregoli is BHAD BHABIE “Hi Bich / Whachu Know” (Official Music Video)

"Hi Bich" has made Danielle the youngest female rapper in history to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the video has over 84 million views.

Plus, here's hew new single...

Video of BHAD BHABIE feat. Lil Yachty - &quot;Gucci Flip Flops&quot; (Official Audio)

'Bhad Bhabie' is preparing to begin a 25 city tour with a stop in Dallas at "Trees" Sat. April 28 - 8pm.

Bregoli once said before Dr. Phil had her on his show... he was nothing. Now, she can rightfully turn that around for herself.

Best wishes to Bhad Bhabie.