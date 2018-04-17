Former First Lady Barbara Bush Has Passed

Former First Lady of the United States (1989 - 1993) and wife of 41st President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, was known for her efforts towards univeral literacy, plus she founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Barbara had been dealing with congestive heart failure, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and informed her doctors Sunday that instead of addtional medical treatment, she chose comfort care.

Today, TMZ reports while surrounded by her family at her Houston home, Barbara Bush passed, at age 92.

Barbara Bush is survived by her husband, 4 sons (including George W. and Jeb), a daughter, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Deep felt condolences from 98.7K-LUV to the entire Bush family and all who knew and were close to Barbara.