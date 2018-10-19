Former Journey Lead Singer Steve Perry Reveals How He Has Financially Survived The Past 30 Years

Journey fans have probably asked themselves, "How has former lead singer Steve Perry made a living the past 30 years?"

In his recently Rolling Stone interview, Steve Perry revealed how he has kept financially afloat the past 3 decades.

Perry is listed as a writer on almost all of Journey's songs, which means he has been receiving royalties on those, ever since.

Steve says, there "were certainly some sweet [royalty] checks as the years went by," but that he "was probably one of the only guys who saved his money."

Perry attributes his financial longevity to a non-lavish lifestyle.

Steve says while "a lot of people" were living very extravagant lifestyles. he wasn't brought up that way.

"My grandfather said to me when I was very young, 'It’s not how much you make, it's how much you save.' So I lived small and saved my money."

Perry's new album, Traces, debuted in Billboard's Top 10, and best wishes to him as he re-enters the music world!