Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist/Songwriter Ed King Has Passed

TMZ reports Ed King, one of the founding members of mid 60's group Strawberry Alarm Clock, and former guitarist/songwriter for Lynyrd Skynyrd, has passed away.

King played with Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972-1975, 1987-1996, co-wrote "Sweet Home Alabama" with Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington, and left the group due to congestive heart failure.

Video of Ed King&#039;s Guitar Collection | Marty&#039;s Guitar Tours

Ed, along with the other members of Lynyrd Skynrd, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Today, Ed King's family reported Ed, aged 68, passed away at his Nashville TN home.

Sincere condolences to Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus Ed's family, friends, and fans.