Lance Bass Wants To Buy Brady Bunch House

Former 'NSync Singer Lance Bass is in a bidding war to buy the iconic 'Brady Bunch' house featured in the 1970's TV show.

CBS LA is reporting that Bass is one of five potential buyers who has made an offer on the home.

The Studio City house was put on sale last month for $1.9 Million, the last time the home was sold in 1973 it was sold for $60.000.

The home sellers took offers on Tuesday and would prefer to sell to a buyer that doesn't try to rebuild the property.