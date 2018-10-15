Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Visits The Cowboys Baring Gifts and Seeking Jerry Jones' Advice

October 15, 2018
Blake Powers
Two division UFC champion Conor McGregor participates in the UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on September 20, 2018.

Photo: Stephen Smith/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor visited AT&T Stadium yesterday before the Cowboys/Jaguars game baring gifts, and met Jerry Jones and some players. 

TMZ reports sources saying McGregor was taken to a VIP suite where he arrived with his new whiskey, "Proper No. 12", which he gave to several players and Jones.

In addition to whiskey, Conor and Jerry talked about handling, expanding McGregor's business. and McGregor was very impressed with the Cowboy's stadium and the fan's energy.

Conor is in the process of becoming a businessman. Who knows what could come from his meeting with Jerry?

