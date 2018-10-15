Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Visits The Cowboys Baring Gifts and Seeking Jerry Jones' Advice

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor visited AT&T Stadium yesterday before the Cowboys/Jaguars game baring gifts, and met Jerry Jones and some players.

TMZ reports sources saying McGregor was taken to a VIP suite where he arrived with his new whiskey, "Proper No. 12", which he gave to several players and Jones.

In addition to whiskey, Conor and Jerry talked about handling, expanding McGregor's business. and McGregor was very impressed with the Cowboy's stadium and the fan's energy.

Conor is in the process of becoming a businessman. Who knows what could come from his meeting with Jerry?