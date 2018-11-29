Fort Worth Wedding Photographer Arrested After Having Sex With A Guest And Urinating On A Tree

A Fort Worth wedding photographer, who also does some bikini modeling on the side, was arrested Saturday afternoon after having just a tumultuous time at this job.

First of all, Katherine Leigh Mehta, who was hired to shoot a wedding at The Springs Event Venue in Weatherford, was caught having sex with a male wedding guest in a room at the venue. She was confronted by officers and asked to leave, when she then proceeded to a nearby tree all while yelling at the wedding party, guests, and more police.

At the tree, she thought her best course of action was to start urinating. On the tree. Police arrested her, and while escorting Mehta to their cruiser, she proceeded to yell threats at the officers, which included, “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, y’all’s daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this and y’all are [expletive> dead. D-E-A-D.”

Upon a search of her belongings, officers found a prescription bottle in Mehta’s jacket, which led authorities to believe she mixed drugs with alcohol, resulting in her obscene behavior. A woman claiming to be Mehta’s sister, however, told WFAA that Mehta unknowingly drank spiked drinks at the ceremony.

Mehta is currently facing charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation.

Via NY Post