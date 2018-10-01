Parents Are Now Paying For Fortnite Dance Classes

Every parent out there knows that the hottest video game right now is Fortnite, and dance studios are taking full advantage of the craze.

In the game, characters can perform dance moves like the Floss, the Hype and Disco Fever. Now Parents are paying for Fornite dance classes because their kids want to learn how to move just like their favorite characters.

It’s not the worst thing ever, some parents think it’s a great way to get their kids away from the screen and its fun exercise. Would you pay for Fortnite dance classes?

Anyone up for a #Fortnite dance class? ------ pic.twitter.com/f4ZicdGGRl — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) August 27, 2018

Via: CBS DFW