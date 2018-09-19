$25,000,000 In Free Health Care Being Provided Today - Friday

NBC 5 reports a free first-come-first-served Ft. Worth hosted Medical Clinic is being held today/Wednesday - Friday at Will Rogers Memorial Center from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. today and tomorrow, and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday with approx. $25,000,000 of services available to uninsured or underinsured residents. No insurance or I.D. is required.

Dr. Lela Lewis, CEO, Founder and organizer of the 8th "Your Best Pathway To Health", a humanitarian service of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, says,“There is a need. There is a very big need.”

Services include:

Primary care visits

Women’s health services, including pap smears and mammography

Consultation by medical specialists, including heart evaluation, gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, rheumatology, infectious disease, general and orthopedic surgery and pediatrics

Screenings for sexually transmitted diseases

Medical massage

Physical therapy

X-rays

Laboratory services

Podiatry services

Immunizations

Root canals

Dental cleaning

Crowns

Fillings

Extractions

Pharmacy

Eye examinations

Eyeglass fittings

Legal services

Financial counseling

Chaplaincy

A free meal

A news release also reveals services include “minor surgical procedures under IV sedation, such as small hernia repair, small mass excisions, cystoscopy, hysteroscopy and others.” Major surgeries “such as hysterectomies, gall bladder removal, larger hernia repairs and others will be performed at Texas Health Huguley Hospital.”

Dr. Lewis notes, “The vast majority of the patients are the working class, the working class poor who have insurance but they just can’t afford the deductible and copay. And that is what we see time and time again." Dr. Lewis also said, "There really is a health care crisis, and we have a wonderful opportunity of playing a small role to benefit that problem.”

For general info, call 682-250-0058. To schedule surgical procedures, call 423-641-6830.