FREE Sunscreen Dispensers Popping Up In Frisco

It's s-o hot... that sunscreen dispensers offering FREE lotion are popping up in Frisco, according to NBC 5.

Over Memorial weekend, yellow sunscreen dispensers containing sport SPF 30 and PABA free, were placed at Frisco Water Park.

This is part of Frisco's new initiative to provide sunscreen at select facilities and parks.

Jenette Reneau, Aquatic Operations Superintendent told NBC 5, "Often and I mean every single day we have somebody that comes up and asks us staff for sunscreen because they forgot it. This ensures that we have sun protection for everybody."

Frisco Commons is scheduled to be the next park with sunscreen dispensers.

With warmer temps on the way, major kudos to Frisco for helping protect resident's skin.