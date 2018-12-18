"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Co-star Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite and NBA 2K Creators For Stealing His Dance "The Carlton"

Alfonso Ribeiro, who co-starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as "Carlton Banks", has filed suit against Epic Games, claiming the company took his famous dance ("The Carlton"), and used it without his permission, in Epic's multi-player game, as reported by TMZ.

Take a look for yourself!

Video of The Carlton Dance

Now, take a look at Fresh Emote in Fortnite Battle Royale, which was released Jan 2, 2018.

Video of Fresh Emote in Fortnite Battle Royale is the Carlton Dance

Alfonso is represented by David Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, who told TMZ, "It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite."

However... on April 23, 2012, Alfonso told TMZ he "stole" the moves from Courtney Cox in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In The Dark" video and Eddie Murphy from his "Delirious" stand-up routine, to create "The Carlton", by combing the two.

Alfonso's suit is very similar to one filed earlier this month by 2 Milly, who has the same law firm in his corner. 2 Milly claims Epic Games used his "Milly Rock" dance without his permission and he wants it completely removed from Fortnite.