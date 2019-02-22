Friday is National Margarita Day! See Where To Enjoy It In DFW

February 22, 2019
Blake Powers
Margarita with lime slice

Photo: Jennifer M/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

Today is National Margarita Day, and Guidelive reports these being some of the best places in the DFW area to celebrate!

  • Mexican Sugar Cocina Cantina at 7501 Lone Star Drive in Plano - multiple margaritas, with (3) all day at $7 each.
  • Mi Dia From Scratch - in Plano, Grapevine and Flower Mound offers Mia Dia Rita Rocks, Mi Dia Frozen Over Drinks and short Jalisco Twisters all day at $5 each. (9) speciality margaritas are also available at a higher price.
  • El Chico - $3 house margaritas
  • Chili's - (3) $5 margaritas all day
  • El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar at 1114 S. Elm St. in Carrollton - $4 house margaritas after 3 p.m.
  • Happiest Hour at 2616 Olive St. in Dallas - $6 house margaritas and $12 Cadillac margaritas
  • Jalisco Norte at 3858 Oak Lawn Ave in Dallas - (7) margaritas, with $6 margaritas during Happy Hour ( 3-6pm) and $8 margaritas all day.
  • Mutts Canine Cantina at 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd in Dallas and 5317 Clearfork Main St. in Ft. Worth welcome you, your dog, and you to $3 Barkaritas.

Remember to tip your waitperson or bartender (depending on who waited on you), as they work for a living too, and enjoy responsibly.

See the rest of Guidelive's suggestions for National Margarita Day, HERE.

National Margarita Day
DFW National Margarita Day Suggestions

