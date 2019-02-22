Friday is National Margarita Day! See Where To Enjoy It In DFW
February 22, 2019
Today is National Margarita Day, and Guidelive reports these being some of the best places in the DFW area to celebrate!
- Mexican Sugar Cocina Cantina at 7501 Lone Star Drive in Plano - multiple margaritas, with (3) all day at $7 each.
- Mi Dia From Scratch - in Plano, Grapevine and Flower Mound offers Mia Dia Rita Rocks, Mi Dia Frozen Over Drinks and short Jalisco Twisters all day at $5 each. (9) speciality margaritas are also available at a higher price.
- El Chico - $3 house margaritas
- Chili's - (3) $5 margaritas all day
- El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar at 1114 S. Elm St. in Carrollton - $4 house margaritas after 3 p.m.
- Happiest Hour at 2616 Olive St. in Dallas - $6 house margaritas and $12 Cadillac margaritas
- Jalisco Norte at 3858 Oak Lawn Ave in Dallas - (7) margaritas, with $6 margaritas during Happy Hour ( 3-6pm) and $8 margaritas all day.
- Mutts Canine Cantina at 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd in Dallas and 5317 Clearfork Main St. in Ft. Worth welcome you, your dog, and you to $3 Barkaritas.
Remember to tip your waitperson or bartender (depending on who waited on you), as they work for a living too, and enjoy responsibly.
See the rest of Guidelive's suggestions for National Margarita Day, HERE.