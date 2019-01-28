Friday Rush Hour Driver Hits Other Vehicle, Refuses To Exchange Driver Info, and Drives Away With Victim Clinging Onto His Vehicle Hood

January 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Massachusetts State Police

Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The Boston Herald reports a rush-hour Friday driver on the Massachusetts Turnpike caused a minor fender-bender, refused to exchange info with the driver of the vehicle he hit, tried to run into the victim who was trying to block him from leaving the scene of the accident, and ended up driving for 3 miles at 70mph... with the victim clinging to the hood of his vehicle... until a traffic jam brought the dangerous drive/ride to a halt... and another driver with a side-arm forced the driver to exit the vehicle.

The Boston Herald has more, HERE!

 

Tags: 
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts Turnpike
Rush-Hour Traffic
Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
Disorderly Conduct
Malicious Damage To A Vehicle
Waltham District Court

