Friday Rush Hour Driver Hits Other Vehicle, Refuses To Exchange Driver Info, and Drives Away With Victim Clinging Onto His Vehicle Hood

The Boston Herald reports a rush-hour Friday driver on the Massachusetts Turnpike caused a minor fender-bender, refused to exchange info with the driver of the vehicle he hit, tried to run into the victim who was trying to block him from leaving the scene of the accident, and ended up driving for 3 miles at 70mph... with the victim clinging to the hood of his vehicle... until a traffic jam brought the dangerous drive/ride to a halt... and another driver with a side-arm forced the driver to exit the vehicle.

