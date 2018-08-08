"Friends" Star Matthew Perry Recovering From Surgery

TMZ reports Matthew Perry (The Kennedys: Decline and Fall, The Odd Couple, Friends) recently had surgery at an L.A. hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation, which is a hole that can occurr between the throat and rectum, but more often found in the small intestine, large bowel or stomach.

The problem can be caused by multiple things, including diverticulitis or an appendicitis.

A representative says Matthew appreciates those concerned for his health and asks for privacy while healing.