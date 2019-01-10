Frisco Launches Coyote Tracking App For You To Help

NBC 5 reports due to the many coyote attacks in Frisco near the Eldorado Pkwy and Granbury Rd area, the city has taken to it's website to launch a new coyote reporting system with interactive map on their myFRISCO app. The map will display a month of data at a time.

Frisco Animal Services will utilize the info gathered to better identify where coyotes are, travel patterns, and the location of aggressive ones.

Frisco police chief John Bruce told NBC 5, "We need the public's help to track sightings, so we can better concentrate our efforts on specific locations."

Bruce continued, "As Frisco builds out, we'll continue to encounter coyotes and other wildlife. We need to get along with these animals; they were here first. That's why we're working with experts to learn how to avoid up close interactions and know what to do if we experience an aggressive animal."

Frisco has been working with contractors to trap and remove assertive coyotes, all of which have tested negative for rabies.

Click HERE for more info, plus recent video taken of a coyote in Lake Highlands (along White Rock Creek, just north of White Rock Lake) by NBC 5 Chief Photographer Steve Stewart.