Frisco May Build 77-acre Office, Housing, Hotel and Shopping Area

Frisco may take the Chinese building route... up... versus out! For many years, China has building up, due to lack of land, and a high populous.

Dallas Morning News reports Lesso America, a subsidiary of Hong Kong based China's Lesso Group, wants to build a 77-acre mixed-us development on U.S. Highway 380, just west of the Dallas North Tollway. Lesso Group is a manufacturer of building materials and home decor products, which earned over $3 billion last year. The Lesso America group is based in Carona, CA and has a Garland distribution center.

According to Joseph Robiner with the offices of Gensler architecture, if approved, "this is going to be a destination"... "there are only two others being built be Lesso in the U.S."

The project would include office space, apartments, a hotel, a 500,000 sq.ft. shopping mall, a wholesale trade mart for Chinese and Asian companies, and a movie theater is possible. The mall would be on top of a 2-level parking garage.

Buildings up to 25 floors would be possible and approx. 1,200 apartments or condos are planned, primarily on the the south side, in buildings from 7-18 stories.

The project still requires final approval by Frisco's city council.

