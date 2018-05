According to NBC 5 the U.S. Census Bureau reports Frisco is the fastest growing city in the nation, with an average of 37 new residents to the area, each day!

Frisco ISD is the fastest growing district in the state, adding approx. 2,500 students each year, for the past decade.

Finding property to build new schools in Frisco can be challenging.

Next year, 4 new school campuses will open, bringing the Frisco school total to 70!