VIDEO: Ft. Worth Police Need Your Help To Identify These Robbers/Shooters

April 30, 2019
Ft. Worth Texas Police

Photo: Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA

A dangerous group of suspected serial robbers are on the loose who shot and injured an employee at a cell phone store on Brentwood Stair Road on Friday.

Now, newly released video surveillance from the Quick Stop convenience store at East Belknap and Hudgins, their 4th stop of a suspected 8 armed robberies, is likely to help in their apprehension.

Be sure to listen to the robber's voice and if you have any helpful information, contact the Ft. Worth Police Dept. asap at 817-392-4469.

 

