Ft. Worth Prepares For Saturday Tree Lighting Ceremony At Sundance Square

Tis' the season, and Ft. Worth is preparing to give residents a beautiful reason to get into the Christmas spirit!

NBC 5 reports a 56ft. blue spruce was transported from Traverse, Michigan, arriving at Ft. Worth's Sundance Square today, and placed at the center of the plaza, where decorating crews will adorn it with almost 6,500 lights (powered by renewable energy).

The official tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, 5:30 p.m.