Ft. Worth Prepares For Saturday Tree Lighting Ceremony At Sundance Square

November 12, 2018
Blake Powers
Christmas tree at Sundance Square in Fort Worth (2013)

Photo: Heinerle/Dreamstime.com

Tis' the season, and Ft. Worth is preparing to give residents a beautiful reason to get into the Christmas spirit!

NBC 5 reports a 56ft. blue spruce was transported from Traverse, Michigan, arriving at Ft. Worth's Sundance Square today, and placed at the center of the plaza, where decorating crews will adorn it with almost 6,500 lights (powered by renewable energy).

The official tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, 5:30 p.m. 

I highly recommend wearing your ugly Christmas sweaters and hats, take silly pictures, and show family and friends you’re even more weird than they think you are.

 

