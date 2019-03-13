College Bribery Scheme: Judge Lays Out Orders For "Fuller House" Co-Star Lori Loughlin

Today/Wednesday, Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin surrendered to the FBI concerning the major college bribery case involving some of America's top universities, and just like her husband clothing designer Mossimo Gianulli, Loughlin had to put their home up as collateral to secure a $1,000,000 bond.

TMZ reports a judge has ordered the following for Loughlin:

she may travel to Vancouver and British Columbia, Canada to continue her professional contractual obligations with the Hallmark Channel.

once her Hallmark Channel contract finishes in Dec, she will have to surrender her passport.

she must avoid contact with other suspects and witnesses, other than her daughter Oliva and husband.

she must be in Boston federal court March 29, along with Mossimo and Felicity Huffman

Story developing...