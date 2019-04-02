College Bribery Scandal: Here's Happening With Lori Loughlin's Daughter Jade

E! News reports Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of former Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin, continues keeping a low-profile, due to the college bribery scandal, which cost Lori her recent acting roles, and Olivia's attendance at USC.

According to an E! News source, "Olivia is furious with her parents and it's going to take a lot to repair their relationship"... "She blames them entirely and feels they have ruined her career."

The source also revealed, "The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall"... "They have been advised not to talk to anyone and are only in communication with their lawyers and their family."

What is 19-year-old Olivia's primary feeling at this moment?

The E! News source says, "Olivia is more embarrassed than anything and doesn't know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family. She feels completely lost."

Olivia and her sister Isabella Rose, were recently spotted in Olivia's Mercedes-Benz SUV, driving through Santa Monica, CA, with Isabella sitting low in the passenger seat.

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are due in Boston court, tomorrow.