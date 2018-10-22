Tom Petty's Hometown Renames Park In His Honor

Tom Petty was born in Gainesville Fl. and on Saturday, what would have been Tom's 68th b'day, the city renamed Northeast Park, Tom Petty Park.

According to The Gainesville Sun, Tom's brother Bruce Petty says the park was a "sanctuary" for he and Tom when they were children. A place "to escape and be kids and have fun."

In reference to Tom's b'day, Bruce said, "the fact that we are doing this today and the part that we played in it makes it so much more special.”

In addition to Bruce, Tom's daughters Adria and AnnaKim were there for the dedication.

A wonderful way to help keep Tom Petty's legacy alive.

R.I.P., Tom.