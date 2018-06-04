"Game Of Throne" Utilizing Technology To Avoid Final Season Script Leaks
Attention Game Of Thrones fans!
If spoilers become mental boilers for you, there is some good news concerning guarding details of the upcoming season.
Esquire reports Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Jamie Lannister") says when it comes to script security this season, "They're very, very strict. It's reached a crazy level this year"... "We actually get the scripts and we shoot the scene - we only have it digitally, and when you've done the scene it just vanishes. It's like Mission: Impossible - 'This will self-destruct."
The one thing Waldau did reveal, which shouldn't be a spoiler to you, is "I also know that we end the right way and the show ends on its own terms"..."When I read the scripts for the last season I was like, 'Wow, they really pulled it off'. It's one story from season one to nine [eight, actually, Nikolaj] and it makes sense."