UPDATE: HBO Removes Coffee Cup From Game Of Thrones Sunday Episode

Mistake? Brilliant product placement?

TMZ says Game Of Thrones director Hauke Richter says the coffee cup was actually from a local shop in Banbridge Northern Ireland (where they film), not Starbucks.

TMZ also reports the cup has been full removed from the scene and will not be viewable from any future encore presentations or streaming/DVD versions.

I predict that cup will end up on eBay... lol!

 

 

