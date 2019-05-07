UPDATE: HBO Removes Coffee Cup From Game Of Thrones Sunday Episode

Mistake? Brilliant product placement?

TMZ says Game Of Thrones director Hauke Richter says the coffee cup was actually from a local shop in Banbridge Northern Ireland (where they film), not Starbucks.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

TMZ also reports the cup has been full removed from the scene and will not be viewable from any future encore presentations or streaming/DVD versions.

I predict that cup will end up on eBay... lol!