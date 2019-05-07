HBO Planning At Least (3) Game Of Thrones "Successor Shows"

May 7, 2019
Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: George R. R. Martin attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

Blake Powers

If you're a fan of HBO's Game Of Thrones and dreading the show coming to a conclusion, here's 3 pieces of good news!

CNN reports Game of Thrones'  author George R.R. Martin recently noted in his personal blog, "We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term "spinoffs") at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely."

Martin also wrote, "The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer."

Wonder if these means some of the original and surviving Game Of Thrones characters will continue in other series with the original actor/actress in place? 

Are you looking forward to some Game Of Thrones spin-offs... ahem... I mean "successor shows"?

