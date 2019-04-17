WATCH: Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Talks With Dr. Phil About Bullies, Depression, and Overcoming It All

When 14-year-old Sophie Turner landed the role of "Sansa Stark" in HBO's Game Of Thrones, little did she know that there would be so much scorn towards her and her character and after a few years, social media ridicule from bullies began to take a toll on her acting, physical confidence, and mental well-being. Depression set in.

Watch Dr. Phil's conversation with Sophie.

Video of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reigns Supreme

Fortunately, therapy, treatment, medication, and the love of her fiancee Joe Jonas, have improved Sophie's life.

Major thank you to Sophie for doing an amazing job with Game Of Thrones. Hope she enjoys her rest, and best wishes for her future.