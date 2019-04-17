WATCH: Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Talks With Dr. Phil About Bullies, Depression, and Overcoming It All

April 17, 2019
Blake Powers
Mar 9, 2019; New York, NY, USA; American musician Joe Jonas (left) sits with British actress Sophie Turner during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

When 14-year-old Sophie Turner landed the role of "Sansa Stark" in HBO's Game Of Thrones, little did she know that there would be so much scorn towards her and her character and after a few years, social media ridicule from bullies began to take a toll on her acting, physical confidence, and mental well-being. Depression set in.

Watch Dr. Phil's conversation with Sophie.

Fortunately, therapy, treatment, medication, and the love of her fiancee Joe Jonas, have improved Sophie's life.

Major thank you to Sophie for doing an amazing job with Game Of Thrones. Hope she enjoys her rest, and best wishes for her future.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner
Dr. Phil
depression
Depression Therapy

