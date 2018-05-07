"Game Of Thrones" Star Is The World's Strongest Man

According to Bleacher Report, yesterday/Sunday at The World's Strongest Man competition in Manila, Philippines, Game Of Thrones star/Icelandic powerlifter Hafthor Bjornsson (aka "The Mountain") won 3 of the final weekend's six events.

Bjornsson finished 2nd in the 20-ton truck pull before winning the loading race, to clinch his 1st place win in the competition.

This win made Hafthor the first to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man, and The World's Strongest Man competitions in the same calendar year.

Congratulations to Hafthor!