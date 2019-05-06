How Could Game Of Thrones Leave A Starbucks Cup In A Scene?

May 6, 2019
Blake Powers
Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

If you're like me and glued to your TV screen for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, then you'll want to see the Starbucks cup someone forget to take away from the camera's view.

Starbucks
Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

It seems someone needed warming up, in anticipation for the battle against Cersie, and if you'll look at the 17:38 mark in last night's (the 4th) episode, you'll see a Starbuck's cup behind Jon Snow, sitting on a table top, just to the right of Daenerys.

How the camera crew and editors missed this, is beyond me... lol!

Is 'Tormund' trying to stop drinking out of an animal horn? LOL!

An accident? Brilliant product placement?

Wonder if the Game of Thrones peeps will edit it out?

TMZ has an article about it, plus a photo of the scene and cup, HERE.

 

