Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie To Marry This Weekend

According to The Daily Mail, 31-year-old Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie (who met on the series when playing lovers) are set to marry tomorrow at the historic Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire Scotland, which is Rose's childhood home. The property has been her family's, for 900 years!

Wardhill Castle is home to the Leslie Clan (which is one of several owned by the Leslie Clan), currently helmed by Rose's father, the Honourable Alexander Leslie, the Clan Chief.

The wedding ceremony will be held in a drawing room, which holds a wedding license, and can accomodate up to 80 people.

Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage was seen landing at Aberdeen Airport this afternoon

Best wishes to Kit and Rose for a strong life-long marriage!