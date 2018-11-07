George Clooney Gives Up 2 Wheels For Kids, Wife & Life
November 7, 2018
Remember George Clooney's July 10th scooter accident near ther village of Costa Corallina Italy?
Word out is George's wife Amal convinced him that their twins Ella and Alexander shouldn't grow up fatherless and it's time to hang-up-his-helmet.
Now, PEOPLE reports George's 1-year-old with less than 100 miles on it Harley Davidson is being auctioned on eBay. At the time of this post, the current bid was $26,100, and proceeds will benefit 'Homes for Our Troops', which builds custom houses for severely injured post-9/11 vets.
Wonder if 3-wheelers are off limits? Better ask Amal... :).