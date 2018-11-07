George Clooney Gives Up 2 Wheels For Kids, Wife & Life

Remember George Clooney's July 10th scooter accident near ther village of Costa Corallina Italy?

Video of Surveillance Video Shows George Clooney’s Scooter Crash In Italy | TODAY

Word out is George's wife Amal convinced him that their twins Ella and Alexander shouldn't grow up fatherless and it's time to hang-up-his-helmet.

Now, PEOPLE reports George's 1-year-old with less than 100 miles on it Harley Davidson is being auctioned on eBay. At the time of this post, the current bid was $26,100, and proceeds will benefit 'Homes for Our Troops', which builds custom houses for severely injured post-9/11 vets.

Wonder if 3-wheelers are off limits? Better ask Amal... :).