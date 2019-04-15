Former Boxing Champ George Foreman's Houston Home Saved In Fire

April 15, 2019
Blake Powers
George Foreman

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

No, a George Foreman grill wasn't the culprit.

NBC 5 reports last night a fire began at the Houston area home of olympic gold medalist and two-time heavy weight boxing champ George Foreman.

The flames erupted from Foreman's expansive garage, which houses at least 40 vehicles. Fortunately, none were damaged. 

George posted this.

Firefighters utilized fans to vent smoke from George's garage.

No official word yet as to the cause of the fire.

Glad George and his dogs are well, and the fire was contained.

 

George Foreman
George Foreman Grill
George Foreman House Fire
Huffman TX
George Foreman's TX Home

