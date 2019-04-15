Former Boxing Champ George Foreman's Houston Home Saved In Fire

No, a George Foreman grill wasn't the culprit.

NBC 5 reports last night a fire began at the Houston area home of olympic gold medalist and two-time heavy weight boxing champ George Foreman.

The flames erupted from Foreman's expansive garage, which houses at least 40 vehicles. Fortunately, none were damaged.

George posted this.

Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet.

Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al them guy and women — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 15, 2019

Firefighters utilized fans to vent smoke from George's garage.

No official word yet as to the cause of the fire.

Glad George and his dogs are well, and the fire was contained.