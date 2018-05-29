George Michael's Life Partners Challenge His Will

Daily Mail reports the late George Michael's two ex's Fadi Fawaz and Kenny Goss are challenging George's will.

At the time of George's passing on Christmas Day 2016, Fadi Fawaz was his life-partner. Fawaz has sued George's estate, refusing to leave George's London mansion. Fawaz is selling some of the house's contents to pay his expenses.

Kenny Goss, who was George's partner for 15 years before Fawaz, has asked for a significant sum of money from George's estate, claiming he supported George during difficult times in George's life. Goss informed reporters he "protected" George by flushing his drugs down a toilet.

George Michael's $140 million estate is currently controlled by his sisters.