It's Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

If you happen to be near Ben & Jerry's on Preston Parkway Center, near the University of Texas at Dallas or The Shops at Highland Village, today is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day.

From noon - 8 p.m., Ben & Jerry's will give you 1 scoop of ice-cream on a cone, as their way of saying thank you to customers.

The North Texas locations are:

Plano Parkway - 1501 Preston Road, Suite 400 Plano TX 75093 - 972.380.2697

UT-Dallas - 800 West Campbell Rd. Richardson TX - 972.883.4310

Highland Village - 4061 Barton Creek, Suite 120, Highland Village TX 75077 - 972.966.2697

The Ben & Jerry's Facebook page notes, "Free Cone Day is coming on April 9th! Since 1979, it’s our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support, and we've kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world! You'd better start thinking about the tough decisions you'll need to make: Which flavor? Cup or cone? Who's coming with you? For all the delicious details, or to find a participating Scoop Shop near you, visit our site at https://benjerrys.co/FreeConeDay."

Lick-'em-up and enjoy!