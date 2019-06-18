Dream Job: Get Paid $10,000 To Find America's Tastiest Ribs

Love to travel? Love barbecue? Then we have the dream job for you.

CNN is reporting that Reynolds Wrap will send one lucky person across the United States to find the tastiest ribs in the country. In addition, the rib taster will also receive a check for $10,000.

"If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company states in a news release, via CNN.

The journey will take place the first two weeks in August, and the Chief Grilling Officer will be required to post on the company's website and social media outlets.

If you are interested in applying you can do so on Reynold's website right HERE.