"Gilligan's Island" Star Dawn Wells Receiving Help From Fans

Classic TV's Gilligan's Island star Dawn "Mary Ann" Wells is so grateful for her special friend, Dugg Kirkpatrick.

TMZ reports Kirkpatrick learned that nearly $200K in debt and recovery from a couple of surgeries, was keeping Dawn, now 79, from moving into an assisted living home outside of L.A. In steps Dugg!

Dugg created a GoFundMe page for Dawn, and as of this post, over $125K has been raised to help her.

Thanks to fan support, enough of Dawn's debt has been cleared, which will allow her to move into assisted living this weekend.

Kirkpatrick says any surplus funds will go into a trust to help pay Dawn's living expenses.

Major thank you to Dawn Wells for the entertainment Gilligan's Island has given millions of people for decades, and best wishes to her, and her dear friend, Dugg Kirkpatrick.