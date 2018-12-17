Going 1 Year Without Using A Smartphone Could Earn You $100,000!

December 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Think you could go 1 year without using a smartphone?

If you answered "yes" to the above, doing so could earn you $100,000!!!

Vitamin Water is going to pay 1 lucky person $100,000 for going 365 days without using a smartphone phone, period!

Details on the Vitamin Water website include, "post a photo to Twitter or Instagram telling  vitaminwater® why you need a break from your smartphone. What would you do with all that time? go wild, be out there, and wow us. make sure to include hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest."

Oh, and if you're thinking you can use someone else's smartphone during the mandatory 1 year period... think again. You'll be required to take a lie detector test. After all, it is Vitamin Water's contest, and their rules... :).

You will be permitted an old-school cell that allows incoming or outgoing calls, but that's it. 

Hey, $100,000 would be a really nice house downpayment or retirement investment.

Think you could go 1 year without using a smartphone?  I just figured out how I could!

Learn more, including rules, HERE

