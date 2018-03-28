Going To A Concert Is Good For Your Health

Daily Mail reports a new study has found that going to a concert is better for your mental health than doing yoga or walking your dog.

Researchers at Goldsmiths, University of London, have learned going to concerts is better for you... than walking your dog... or doing yoga!

Their study of 60 people who attended 20 minutes of music at a concert, walked a dog, or did yoga, revealed the following:

music concert attendees improved their mood by 21 %

% persons doing yoga - 10%

dog walkers - 7%.

A 2011 study published in Nature Neauroscience found listening to music releases the mood-enhancing chemical dopamine in your brain. Happier people live longer!

