Dog Was Scared To Cross A Bridge, So Owners Carried Him Like A Baby

Most of our pets freak out during a thunderstorm, how about when it comes to bridges?

While vacationing in Fall Creek Falls State Park in Tennessee one family found out their golden retriever really doesn't like crossing bridges. When out hiking they came across a rickety wooden bridge and their dog just wasn't having it and refused to cross.

What do you do? You carry him over like a big baby. That’s exactly what happened and the family even took video of the funny situation. Once they crossed the bridge their dog was acting normal again and started playing in the creek.

What we do for our pets. Check out the video below.

Via: FOX 46 Charlotte