Good News Concerning Gas Prices!

NBC 5 reports as of today/Tuesday, the national average price per gallon for regular unleaded is $2.84, according to AAA.

Texas-wise, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded is $2.65, according to AAA Texas.

Overall, gas prices have fallen over the past few weeks, and on Sunday, I noticed the price for regular unleaded at the Southlake Costco was $2.55 per gallon. When I filled up with regular unleaded this past weekend at the Bedford Walmart Supercenter, I did so at around $9.00 less than I have been paying recently. That felt good.

Here comes even better news!

Last week, OPEC announced worldwide oil production would be increased by 1,000,000 barrels per day for the 2nd half of the year, and that second half has begun.

According to Gas Buddy, regular unleaded at Circle K at S. Buckner Blvd. and Lake June Rd. is $2.41 per gallon.

Gas prices are expected to fall even more as summer progresses which will certainly help encourage more road trips and vacations.