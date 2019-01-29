Grammy Award Winning R&B Singer/Song Writer James Ingram Has Passed

TMZ is reporting that Grammy Award winning artist James Ingram has passed away after an extended battle with brain cancer

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Ingram won a Grammy for Best Male R&B Performance in 1981.

Here's James doing his 1981 song that peaked at #17 on Billboard.

Video of James Ingram Just Once 1981

Here's James Ingram & Patty Austin with their 1982 #1 hit, "Baby, Come To Me"

Video of Patti Austin &amp; James Ingram - Baby Come To Me (1983)

Here's James Ingram & former lead singer for The Doobie Bros/Solo artist Michael McDonald with their 1984 hit, "Ya Mo B There", which peaked at #19 on Billboard and earned James and Michael a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance By A Duo. They sound so good together!

Video of James Ingram &amp; Michael McDonald - Yah Mo Be There

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Ingram's long-time creative partner Debbie Allen tweeted. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."

I still have several of his original 45rpm singles, including those mentioned above, and recall how cool "Yah Mo B There" is. A great song for a night-time drive.

Another great talent has left us. James Ingram was 66.

R.I.P. James.