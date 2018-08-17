Grand Prairie's Own Selena Gomez Lowers Price On Ft. Worth Mansion

August 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Selena Gomez attends Columbia Pictures And Sony Pictures Animation's World Premiere Of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" held at Regency Village Theatre on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California, United States.

Photo: Art Garcia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports in 2015, Pop star Selena Gomez of Grand Prairie purchased her 10,000 sq.ft. luxury Montserrat (west of Ft. Worth mansion) home so she would have a place to stay when visiting family.

In 2016, Gomez decided to sell the property, and listed it for $3.5 million.

The house includes 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie theater with leather seats, golf course, tennis court, and pool.

Features include:

  • vaulted ceilings
  • stone fireplace
  • open kitchen with L-shaped island, rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights
  • a funky dining room with fireplace
  • a bar
  • game room with pool table and arcade games
  • cabana

Now, Selena Gomez's house price has been lowered to $2.7 mil.

NBC 5 shares lots of pictures of the property, HERE.

Best wishes to Selena on selling the property!

Tags: 
Selena Gomez
Grand Prairie TX
Montserrat - Ft. Worth TX
Expensive Houses