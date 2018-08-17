Grand Prairie's Own Selena Gomez Lowers Price On Ft. Worth Mansion

NBC 5 reports in 2015, Pop star Selena Gomez of Grand Prairie purchased her 10,000 sq.ft. luxury Montserrat (west of Ft. Worth mansion) home so she would have a place to stay when visiting family.

In 2016, Gomez decided to sell the property, and listed it for $3.5 million.

The house includes 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie theater with leather seats, golf course, tennis court, and pool.

Features include:

vaulted ceilings

stone fireplace

open kitchen with L-shaped island, rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights

a funky dining room with fireplace

a bar

game room with pool table and arcade games

cabana

Now, Selena Gomez's house price has been lowered to $2.7 mil.

NBC 5 shares lots of pictures of the property, HERE.

Best wishes to Selena on selling the property!