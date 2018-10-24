Grapevine Raised Rapper Post Malone Is Postmate's $40,000 Per Year Customer

October 24, 2018
Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 9: Post Malone at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Xavier Collin/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Imagine spending $40,000 the past year on fast-food, including KFC, Burger King, Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes?

Twenty-three-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter and record producer Post Malone, who grew up in Grapevine and known for innovating hip-hop with a softer music style, mixing musical genres, and concise lyrics, has sold 6,000,000 albums and 40,000,000 singles, worldwide.

Looks like he's been letting friends and fans do more of the eating. Looking good!

Success seems to have left Post Malone little free time for shopping, so... he orders... a LOT of stuff!

TMZ reports Post has ordered nearly 3,000 items on over 660 deliveries spanning 52 cities... in just a year, including champagne, beer, and grape Pedialyte, a chess board from Target, and the shopping... continues!

Click HERE to see photos/video of Post Malone's well-known and generous Postmates ordering.

Postmates
Post Malone
Delivery Service
Food Delivery
On-line Shopping

