Grapevine Raised Rapper Post Malone Is Postmate's $40,000 Per Year Customer

Imagine spending $40,000 the past year on fast-food, including KFC, Burger King, Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes?

Twenty-three-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter and record producer Post Malone, who grew up in Grapevine and known for innovating hip-hop with a softer music style, mixing musical genres, and concise lyrics, has sold 6,000,000 albums and 40,000,000 singles, worldwide.

Looks like he's been letting friends and fans do more of the eating. Looking good!

Success seems to have left Post Malone little free time for shopping, so... he orders... a LOT of stuff!

TMZ reports Post has ordered nearly 3,000 items on over 660 deliveries spanning 52 cities... in just a year, including champagne, beer, and grape Pedialyte, a chess board from Target, and the shopping... continues!

